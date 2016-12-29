Judge Wants DA to Provide Cell Phone Records of Witness

McKean County Judge John Pavlock has ordered the McKean County District Attorney to provide the cell phone records of a key witness in the case against Paul Morrisroe of Marshburg. The witness, Louis Bacha, testified at Morrisroe’s preliminary hearing that he saw the defendant driving his truck shortly before it struck the motorcycle operated by 20 year-old Dakota Heinaman of Cyclone. Morrisroe is facing homicide by DUI while under the influence of marijuana and alcohol in the June 2015 crash that claimed the life of Heinaman. His trial is set to begin on January 17 in Venango County.