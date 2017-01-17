Jury Selection Begins in Morrisroe Trial

Jury selection begins today in Franklin in Venango County in the trial of Paul Morrisroe. The 40 year-old Morrisroe is facing numerous charges including homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana in connection with the hit and run death of Dakota Heinaman of Cyclone in June of 2015. McKean County Court records indicate that there is a pool of 175 jurors from Venango County who have been summoned for jury selection. The trial is expected to last nine days.