Keselowski Wins at Talledega

Brad Keselowski won at Talledega Sunday. Keselowski, who has three victories, but two of those came early in the year, still has an outside chance of winning the Monster Energy chase for the Championship. Keselowski earned an automatic bid to the semifinal round of eight thanks to his victory. Ryan Newman was second, Trevor Bayne third, Joey Logano fourth and fifth it was Aric Almirola. Dale Earnhardt Jr. survived the accidents and left his final race at Talladega Superspeedway with a seventh-place finish.