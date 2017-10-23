Koss Named AMCC Men’s Swimmer Of The Week

Freshman Benjamin Koss of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford men’s swim team has been named the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week for his performance during the period of Oct. 16-22, conference officials announced Monday.

“Ben has been working extremely hard these first five weeks and it’s paying off as he has hit some best times already,” Head Coach Douglas Alban said. “Getting on the record board is the cherry on top to an awesome start to the season.”

The Kersey, Pa., native wasted no time in making his mark on the Panthers’ swim program.

In his first event of his first collegiate dual meet, Koss etched his name into Pitt-Bradford swimming history as he was a part of the 200-medley relay team that timed in 1:40.33, breaking the pool record at the Paul C. Duke III Aquatics Center.

His strong swimming continued into the individual events as he took first place in the only two events he swam, timing in at 1:52.04 in the 200-freestyle and finishing at 55.23 in the 100-backstroke to complete the perfect day.

Koss’ performance helped the Panthers to a win over Cabrini Saturday. UPB has won both events of the 2017-18 season so far, joining the women’s team to take first place in the Panther Relays in the team’s season opener on Oct. 14 as well.