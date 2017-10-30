Nope. Try again.
Kyle Busch Wins at Martinsville

Kyle Busch captured the 400 at Martinsville Sunday and earned a spot in the Chase for the Championship finals.  Busch moved Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Hamlin out of his way in overtime to win at Martinsville and earn a spot in the championship race for the third consecutive year.  Denny Hamlin wrecked Chase Elliott and was even threatened by a fan on pit road.  Hamlin at first defended his actions because of the stakes but later apologized to Elliott in a statement  he tweeted.  Martin Truex Jr. was second in a 1-2 sweep for Toyota.  Clint Bowyer, who is not eligible for the playoffs, finished third.  Brad Keselowski was fourth and Kevin Harvick fifth.  Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the highest-finishing Chevrolet driver at 11th

