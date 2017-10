The Lady Owls volleyball team topped Sheffield Tuesday, upping their record to 6-5.

Ashton McGriff had a team-high 13 kills. Laney Kahle got 32 assists.

The Lady Owls travel to Ridgway Thursday.

The unbeaten Otto-Eldred Lady Terrors volleyball team swept Smethport, and Camryn Thomas reached a milestone with 1,001 kills for her career.

The 14-0 Lady Terrors travel to Coudersport on Thursday.