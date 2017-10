The Bradford Lady owls topped Johnsonburg Tuesday night on dig Pink Night at the owls Nest winning in four sets. The Lady Owls captured the fourth set 25 to 20 to secure the win. Laney Kahle had 27 assists. Brinya Moffett had six kills and Tori Moonan five kills. The Bradford girls also raised $1,300 for the BRMC Oncology Department. The Lady Owls are 7-7.