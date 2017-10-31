Lady Panthers Grab AMCC Second Seed

The Pitt Bradford volleyball team secured the second seed in the AMCC playoffs Monday night by downing Pitt Greensburg in three straight sets. Senior Erin Fagan was honored by coach tom roof and the Pitt Bradford volleyball program for her four years on the squad. The Lady Panthers finish the season in conference play at 7-2 and 14-12 overall. Pitt Bradford will face the winner of the Penn State Behrend, Mount Aloysius quarterfinal on Saturday at Penn State Altoona.