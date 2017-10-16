‘Lake of Betrayal’ to be Screened at Bona’s

St. Bonaventure University will host a screening this week of the documentary “Lake of Betrayal” about the events surrounding the construction of the Kinzua Dam on the Allegheny River.

The program will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, in the Rigas Theater at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts and is free and open to the public

The PBS producers will be attending the screening along with several Seneca residents for a panel discussion immediately following the film from 8 to 9 p.m.

In addition, there will be a travelling exhibition from the Seneca Iroquois National Museum on display in the Quick Center atrium.

This event is co-sponsored by the university’s School of Arts & Sciences, Clare College, the Franciscan Center for Social Concern, and the Damietta Center.

To view a trailer of the film, visit https://vimeo.com/200400298.