A Cattaraugus County fire chief has pleaded guilty to have sex with two children.

43-year-old Laurence Ellis, fire chief in Leon, New York, touch the girls over a period of several months from the winter of 2104 to spring of 2015.. Prosecutors didn’t say how old the girls are, other than younger than 17.

In addition to the guilty plea, Ellis agreed to surrender his EMT license.

Ellis is scheduled for sentencing on March 27.