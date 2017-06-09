Leposa Named Education Coordinator for Destinations-Bradford

Destinations-Bradford is proud to announce the addition of Bonnie Leposa as an Education Coordinator. Bonnie will be scheduling various components of outreach programs. Programs are already in the works and on the horizon such as: Cooking; Child Care; Budgeting; Children’s Crafts and more. Bonnie is a long time resident of the Bradford Community and is active in many area organizations and church events. Bonnie will be concentrating on Children’s Programming in the summer months and switching to a concentration of Adult Programs in the school months.

“We are excited to have Bonnie on our team. We can’t wait to share her many ideas with the community,” Tina Phillips, Board Chair.

Current summer programs are available through August and are free to the public. RSVPs are requested but not mandatory:

Preschool Story Hour: Christian story time and coordinating craft for 2-4 year olds. Held on the Second and Fourth Tuesdays each month at 10-11 a,.

Exploring the World Around You: Children ages 4-6 learn about the world and cultures through the 5 senses. Held on First and Third Thursdays each month, 10-11 am.

Kids Recycled Crafts: Children ages 7-12 will learn about the earth and how to take care of it and will make a recycled craft. Held on Second and Fourth Tuesdays at 1-2 pm.

If you are interested in or have questions about any of these opportunities, please call Destinations-Bradford at 814-331-4551.