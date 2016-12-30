Nope. Try again.
Latest Headlines
WESB News Radio 1490 AM
Dr. Tahir Chauhfry
Dr. Tahir Chauhfry

Local Doctor Saves Airline Passenger

0
By on Local News

A local doctor played hero — 36,000 feet over the Atlantic Ocean.

OB/GYN Dr. Tahir Chaudry says he was asleep on a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight when his daughter woke him up and told him a doctor was needed right away.

The airline wouldn’t let him touch the person until he could prove he was a doctor, which he could, because he had his NY State Physician card in his wallet.

And he was able to resuscitate the unconscious man.

On h is Facebook page, Chaudry wrote, “My spiritual trip just got real.”

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply