Local Doctor Saves Airline Passenger

A local doctor played hero — 36,000 feet over the Atlantic Ocean.

OB/GYN Dr. Tahir Chaudry says he was asleep on a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight when his daughter woke him up and told him a doctor was needed right away.

The airline wouldn’t let him touch the person until he could prove he was a doctor, which he could, because he had his NY State Physician card in his wallet.

And he was able to resuscitate the unconscious man.

On h is Facebook page, Chaudry wrote, “My spiritual trip just got real.”