Local Hoops Wrapups

At the Port Allegany boys holiday tournament the host Gators topped Austin 60-43.  Brandon McCaslin led the Gators with 21 points, and Howard Stuckey added 19.  The Gators face Smethport in the final tonight at 7:30pm.  Smethport beat Galeton 27-23.  Caleb Lutz led the Hubbers with 13 points.

The Port Allegany girls throttled Austin 60-10.  Autumn Buchsenschutz led the Lady Gators with 13 points.  Cailey Barnett added 12.  The Lady Gators face Galeton tonight at 6pm.  Galeton dumped Smethport 55-44. Abby Woodard led the Lady Hubbers with 14 points.  Katie Treat added 12 points.  Smethport faces Austin today at 3pm in the consolation game.

