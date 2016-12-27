Local Hoops Wrapups

At the Port Allegany boys holiday tournament the host Gators topped Austin 60-43. Brandon McCaslin led the Gators with 21 points, and Howard Stuckey added 19. The Gators face Smethport in the final tonight at 7:30pm. Smethport beat Galeton 27-23. Caleb Lutz led the Hubbers with 13 points.

The Port Allegany girls throttled Austin 60-10. Autumn Buchsenschutz led the Lady Gators with 13 points. Cailey Barnett added 12. The Lady Gators face Galeton tonight at 6pm. Galeton dumped Smethport 55-44. Abby Woodard led the Lady Hubbers with 14 points. Katie Treat added 12 points. Smethport faces Austin today at 3pm in the consolation game.