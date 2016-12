Kane whipped Sheffield Wednesday night in the Sheffield Sports Boosters tournament 62-33. Andrew Bucheit led the Wolves with 22 points and 13 rebounds and was named tourney MVP. Chad Greville added 15 points and Frank Truden had 13. Cale Albaugh led the Wolverines with 10 points.

The Kane girls fell to North Clarion in their holiday tournament losing 43-33. Ella Marconi led the Lady Wolves with 14 points.