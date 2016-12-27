Nope. Try again.
Longtime Bradford Teacher, Coach Passes Away

Longtime Bradford teacher and coach Ed Pomroy passed away on Monday.

He was 71.

Pomroy started his teaching career in Bradford in 1967, and taught physical education, health, and driver education. He also coached track, football and wrestling. He served as athletic director at Bradford High for a time, and was also vice principal, retiring in 2002.

There will be no visitation and funeral services will be private.

You can read the complete obituary here: http://www.hollenbeckcahill.com/Obituary.aspx?id=2523

