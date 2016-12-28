Longtime Broadcaster Passes Away

The man who started radio station WKBI in St. Marys back in 1950 has passed away.

Cary Simpson was 89.

At one time, he also owned WFRM in Coudersport and several other stations which made up the Allegheny Mountain Network.

Simpson was a longtime member of the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters, which named him Broadcaster of the Year in 1985. He was inducted into the PAB Hall of Fame in 1996.

Simpson had also served as a member of the advisory committee for the Penn State School of Communications.