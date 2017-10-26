Longtime John Williams Manager Passes Away

Kimberly J. Salada, 57, of 636 West Washington St., passed away Monday, October 25, 2017 at her home, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Born September 4, 1960 in Bradford, she was the daughter of the late Gene Turner and Joan (Bob) Klussman, who survive.

On December 8, 1979 in Bradford, she married Thomas G. Salada, who also survives.

Kim was a 1978 graduate of Bradford Area High School.

She managed Yum-Yum’s for 10 years and then was the manager at John Williams European Pastry Shop for 21 years.

Kim was creative and entertaining and an avid reader. She enjoyed life and living it to the fullest, being on her boat, gardening, spending time with her grandchildren, and being with family and friends.

In addition to her mother of Virginia and husband Tom of 37 years, she is survived by two children, Michael (Crystal) Salada and Molly Rissmiller, all of Bradford; five grandchildren, Cascius Rissmiller, Sayge Bruno, Leah Rissmiller, Kaine Salada and Ireland Rissmiller and a brother, Randall (Janice) Turner of Bradford, and three nephews.

Friends are invited to attend a casual Celebration of Kim’s Life from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 28, 2017 at The Bradford Township Fire Hall on Interstate Parkway. Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to The Bradford Public Library or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, Inc.

