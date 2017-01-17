Looser Beer Sales Begin today in PA

Looser rules on the sale of beer take effect today in the Commonwealth. Beer retailers will be able to sell any quantity, including individual 32-ounce bottles, six-packs and growlers. Pennsylvania’s 1,200 distributors were once limited to selling only cases and kegs in the nation’s most restrictive alcohol environment. The new law will allow customers pick up one or two bottles of craft beer, in a cheaper way to try something new. The law also allows bars to start selling booze at 9 am on Sundays, without the requirement they also serve food.