Mackowski Featured in Civil War Documentary

Chris Mackowski, Ph.D., professor of journalism and mass communication at St. Bonaventure University, recently appeared on a nationally televised documentary about the Civil War battle of Fredericksburg.

“Blood and Fury: The American Civil War” is a six-part series airing on the American Heroes Channel. The Fredericksburg episode first aired on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. The full episode can be seen online at http://www.ahctv.com/the-union-suicide-mission-at-the-battle-of-fredericksburg/.

“The producers created a film aimed at general audiences, so there’s a focus on individual soldiers and a dramatic story rather than a focus on small historical details,” Mackowski said. “It’s beautifully filmed.”

Mackowski, the author of “Simply Murder: The Battle of Fredericksburg,” appeared in the feature with former National Park Service historian Donald Pfanz of Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park and historian George C. Rable, Ph.D., author of “Fredericksburg! Fredericksburg!”

“The production company (Cream Productions) did a lot of their interviews for the entire series over a few days in Washington, D.C., last spring,” Mackowski said. “Unfortunately, it was finals week at Bonaventure, so I had to travel up to Toronto in June to do my interview, instead. It took about half a day on a Saturday. It was kind of funny going up to Canada to talk about the American Civil War.”

Mackowski is the author of a dozen books on the Civil War and serves as editor in chief of Emerging Civil War, a collaboration of more than twenty historians who focus on sharing the story of the war with the general public. He joined the faculty at St. Bonaventure in the fall of 2000.