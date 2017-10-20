Nope. Try again.
Maholic Bridge to Be Dedicated Oct. 28

Gold Star families have been in the news quite bit over the last couple weeks, and now  State Rep. Marty Causer is asking for support for a family from Bradford Township.

Master Sergeant Maholic was 38-years-old on June 24, 2006, when his patrol unit came in contact with enemy forces using small arms fire during a cordon and search mission in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Minard Run Road will be closed from Route 219 to High Street during the Oct. 28 ceremony.

