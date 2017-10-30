Maholic Memorial Bridge Dedicated

The Minard Run Road bridge was dedicated Saturday morning as the Master Sgt. Thomas Maholic Memorial Bridge. The Patriot Guard, the Reinforcements and ABATE Motorcycle groups were on hand. Also on hand were family of Thomas Maholic, residents, public officials and military personnel. Maholic died on June 24, 2006 after being struck by enemy small arms fire while on a cordon and search mission in Afghanistan. The bridge, which crosses Tunungwant Creek near Route 219, is a short distance from Maholic’s childhood home and where his mother Dorothy resides.