Man Accused of Hitting Man With Vehicle

A man was found Saturday lying in the roadway along Route 155 in Liberty Township. Court records indicate that there was an argument between 32 year-old Eric Culver of Port Allegany and a 40 year-old man. Culver then allegedly struck the other man with his vehicle and fled the scene. Police later arrested Culver and charged him with DUI, while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. Culver is in the McKean County Jail.