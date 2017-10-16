Man Accused of Protection Order Violation

A Portville man has been arrested again for violating a court order to stay away from a teenage girl he is accused of raping. Police have twice charged 37 year-old Steven Woodruff with criminal contempt for contact with a 15-year-old Olean girl whose family has an order of protection against him. It’s the second time in less than two months that Woodruff has been accused of having contact with the girl. Woodruff was first arrested on August 3 for allegedly having sexual contact with the girl, who was 14 at the time. Woodruff is facing a rape charge of a victim under the age of 18.