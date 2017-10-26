Man Accused of Strangulation Waives Hearing

A Port Allegany man accused of strangling his girlfriend after getting messages on social media saying she was cheating on him has waived his preliminary hearing.

37-year-old Adam Lloyd is charged with strangulation, simple assault, harassm4ent and disorderly conduct.

Court records say when police got to Lloyd’s home after a report of a domestic incident they noted injuries to the woman’s hand, arms, face and neck.

They say the couple was fighting when he pushed her onto the couch, refused to let her up, held her down, and choked her so she couldn’t breathe.