The suspect in a door-to-door scam in Cattaraugus County has been apprehended. 33 year-old Douglas Reed Jr. is facing felony scheming to defraud and petit larceny. Reports of a man, who claimed to have served in the military, going to homes and asking for money to pay his tow bill for his disabled car began on January 16 in Olean. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating similar reports in surrounding villages and towns.