A Perrysburg, New York, man has been arrested for Second Degree Rape and endangering the welfare of a child. An investigation by the Cattaraugus County, New York, Sheriff’s office led to the arrest of 24 year old Jake Richter on charges that on multiple occasions he had sexual contact with a 14 year old girl. Richter was arraigned in New Albion Court and is being held on $25,000 bail.