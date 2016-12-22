Man Dies From Burns in Gowanda Fire

A 56 year-old Gowanda man died Wednesday night after a fire in his apartment on West Main Street. Police say the man, whose name has not been released, died in ECMC’s burn unit in Buffalo. They say he had second-degree burns on over 80 percent of his body. Firefighters responded to the fire call early Wednesday morning and observed heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the apartment building. They found the man lying on the floor unconscious with severe burns to his body. The fire has been ruled accidental and a candle and cigarette ashes were found near the fire’s origin.