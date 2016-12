A Whitesville, NY man has been charged with trespassing and harassment after a series of incidents between November and December. Police say that 46 year-old Franklin Grom Jr. was on the property of another man on November 8 on Grover Hollow Road in Bingham Township in Potter County. Grom also sent numerous unwanted texts to the man over the course of a week between the hours of 3pm and 11pm. He was issued an appearance ticket to District Court.