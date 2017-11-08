Man Facing Welfare Fraud Charges

A Smethport man is facing welfare fraud charges. Police say that a woman allowed 32 year-old Timothy Comilla to purchase around $350 worth of merchandise from the Fosterbrook Walmart using her Pennsylvania Welfare EBT card. He then allegedly sold the merchandise to an informant who was working for City of Bradford and Foster Township Police for $175. Comilla is facing several charges, including buying/exchanging federal food stamps and access device fraud. He is in the McKean County jail failing to post $50,000 bail.