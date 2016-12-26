Man Guilty of Assaulting Toddler

A Warren man has been found guilty of assaulting a toddler.

The Warren Times Observer newspaper reports that, in his opening statement, the lawyer defending 38-year-old William Greenwalt told the jury, “my client is an idiot”, but that doesn’t mean he committed a crime.

But a jury believes Greenwalt assaulted a three-year-old boy during a party on June 25. Court papers say during the party the three-year-old started hitting Greenwalt and Greenwalt told the child to hit him again and see what happens. The child did hit Greenwalt again, and that’s when Greenwalt picked up the toddler by his arms, threw him to the ground, and put his forearm on the child’s throat, holding him to the ground.

The little boy wasn’t seriously hurt.

A sentencing date hasn’t been set yet.