Man Hurt in Mayville Crash

A man was seriously hurt when his vehicle crashed into two trees Thursday afternoon in Mayville.

Sheriff’s deputies say 51-year-old James Gelencser of Stockton was on East Chautauqua Street when his vehicle left the road for no apparent reason, hit a tree, and then crossed the road and hit another tree that was on the New York State Department of Transportation’s lawn.

Deputies say Gelencser was hurt when the steering wheel pushed into his chest. He was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie for treatment.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.