A Pittsburgh man was hurt when his car hit a tree during a two-car crash Thursday morning near Emporium.

Police say 76-year-old Gerald Thompson was on Sizerville Road at 10:12 a.m. when his car went out of control on curve, crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 24-year-old Cody Reisginer of Austin. Thompson’s car then traveled back across the road and hit the tree.

Police didn’t know how serious Thompson’s injuries were. Reisinger wasn’t hurt.