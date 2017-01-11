Man Not Hurt, But Cited

A St. Marys man wasn’t hurt, but has been cited by police following a crash at just after 8 o’clock this morning on Route 219 in Ridgway Township.

Police say 23-year-old Jacob Dilley was traveling north when his car went out of control on the icy road, hit the guide rail, spun around, hit the guide rail again, continued spinning, and hit the guide rail a third time. Dilley didn’t report the accident to police and was cited for that as well as driving at an unsafe speed.

The car had to be towed from the scene.