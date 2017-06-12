Man Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering Wife

The Olean man who told a police dispatcher he killed his wife has pleaded not guilty in Cattaraugus County Court.

50-year-old Edward Smith Jr. is charged with murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, and assault in connection to the death of his wife, Kathy Smith, last month.

Smith called 911 and, according to a recording, told the dispatcher, “I murdered my wife with a knife.”

When investigators got to the Olean House apartment, they saw the woman on a bed with a butcher’s knife sticking out of her chest.

Smith is scheduled to be back in court in August.