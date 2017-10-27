Man Pleads to Accident Involving Motorcyles

A New Castle man pleaded guilty Thursday in McKean County Court to three summary charges in a crash which injured four motorcyclists in August of 2016. 62 year-old Thomas Williams must pay restitution of $6,800 to two of the victims and a $250 fine for careless driving. Williams failed to stop at stop sign at the intersection of routes 59 and 219, traveling through the intersection at around 22 mph, and striking four motorcycles who were riding in a procession. The four motorcyclists were seriously injured in the accident.