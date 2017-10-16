Man Sent to Jail for Having Gun

A Washington, DC, man was sent to Cattaraugus County Jail for having a gun he didn’t have a permit for.

State police say 20-year-old Dante Hicks was a passenger in a vehicle that didn’t dim its headlights for oncoming traffic on Route 219 in the Town of Carrollton early Saturday morning. While interviewing the driver, troopers smelled marijuana, and learned Hicks had a small bag, as well as a loaded semi-automatic pistol.

Hicks is charged with criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of marijuana, and is scheduled to be in Town of Carrollton Court later this month.