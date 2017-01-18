Nope. Try again.
Latest Headlines
WESB News Radio 1490 AM

Man Sentenced for Church Burglary

0
By on Local News

A 78-year-old Cattaraugus County man will spend 2 to 4 years in state prison for burglarizing a church during Sunday Mass.

Gary Heinamn had burglars’ tools when he went to Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Ellicottville on November 29, 2015. He was spotted by a parishioner who noticed a stranger going through the side door and heading to the sacristy. She told her husband, who found Heinaman with a lockbox he had just taken from the church’s safe.

After Heinaman tried to run away, the first man and another man restrained him until police arrived

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply