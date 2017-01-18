Man Sentenced for Church Burglary

A 78-year-old Cattaraugus County man will spend 2 to 4 years in state prison for burglarizing a church during Sunday Mass.

Gary Heinamn had burglars’ tools when he went to Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Ellicottville on November 29, 2015. He was spotted by a parishioner who noticed a stranger going through the side door and heading to the sacristy. She told her husband, who found Heinaman with a lockbox he had just taken from the church’s safe.

After Heinaman tried to run away, the first man and another man restrained him until police arrived