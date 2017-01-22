Man Seriously Injured during Car Accident

A St. Marys man was seriously injured during a one car motor vehicle accident on Friday morning. St. Marys police records indicate that a car driven by Tony Eckert was traveling along Monmorenci Road when his vehicle crossed the double line, left the roadway, and came to rest after striking the porch of a residence. Eckert was transported by Ridgeway Area Ambulance and then later taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment of serious injuries. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.