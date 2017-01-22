A St. Marys man was seriously injured during a one car motor vehicle accident on Friday morning. St. Marys police records indicate that a car driven by Tony Eckert was traveling along Monmorenci Road when his vehicle crossed the double line, left the roadway, and came to rest after striking the porch of a residence. Eckert was transported by Ridgeway Area Ambulance and then later taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment of serious injuries. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
Man Seriously Injured during Car Accident
