A Bradford man who assaulted a police officer will spend 18 months to six years in state prison.

31-year-old Darryl Sherlock was charged in April after City of Bradford Police and Children and Youth Service were serving a warrant at his home. He ran from them, but was tackled by the officer, who he hit in the chest and legs. He surrendered when another officer arrived with a Taser.

He was wanted for driving under the influence of marijuana with two children in his vehicle.