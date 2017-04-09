Maple Leafs Head to NHL Post Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched their first play-off berth in four years after topping the Pittsburgh Penguins 5 – 3 on Saturday night in Toronto. Matthews became only the fourth rookie under 20 in NHL history to score 40 goals, with his 40th into an empty net sealing the Leafs’ wild, playoff-clinching win over Pittsburgh. Bozak and James van Riemsdyk also scored for Toronto, and Curtis McElhinney stopped 12 shots in relief of Andersen. Kessel, Crosby and Jake Guentzel scored for Pittsburgh.