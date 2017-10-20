Marshals: Fugitive May Be in WNY

The U. S. Marshals Service is asking people in Western New York to keep an eye out for a fugitive from northern Ohio wanted for raping and murdering a 13-month-old girl.

37-year-old Joshua Gurto was last seen in Girard, Pa, driving a truck that appears to have a New York license plate. The marshals say he was traveling with another man.

Gurto is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. They say he has a deformed right ear, a misalinged jaw, and tattoos on his right forearm.

You can see a picture of him at wesb.com.

There is a reward for information leading to his arrest.