McKean County Court Action

A Port Allegany man has been ordered to serve additional state prison time after McKean County President Judge John Pavlock rejected his plea on charges of receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking. Pavlock wants the prison time for 42 year-old Timothy Major to run consecutive and two to four years in length. He also ordered Major to pay restitution of $18,000 to Edmond Chevrolet and over $10,600 to Michael Lightner for incidents in 2015 and 2016.

A Bradford woman pleaded guilty Thursday in McKean County Court to aggravated assault. 21 year-old Kiana McNamara punched and kicked another woman several times causing a broken nose, a puncture wound to her head and bleeding on the brain. McNamara will be sentenced on February