Penn State Junior quarterback Trace McSorley is the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week award after his performance against No. 19 Michigan. McSorley was 17-of-26 for 282 passing yards and a touchdown against the Wolverines. He also hurt Michigan with his legs, recording 76 rushing yards and a career-high three touchdowns. With 358 yards of total offense, McSorley became the fifth Nittany Lion with 6,000 career yards of total offense.