MHM to Present Free Classical Concert Series

A free concert, “An Evening of Baroque and Beyond,” will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Marilyn Horne Museum and Exhibit Center, the first in a new chamber concert series.

The concert will feature violinist Kim Whitney and harpsichordist Mark Lungershausen playing a selection of works by Hayden, Mozart, J.S. Bach, and Handel.

“We’re excited to offer this concert series to the community,” said Matthew Hileman, the museum’s manager. “In keeping with Marilyn Horne’s vision to support the art of recital and classical performance, it was one of my first priorities to create a chamber concert series that would feature regional musicians at no charge to our local community.”

“An Evening of Baroque and Beyond” is the first of six chamber concerts that will take place monthly at Marilyn Horne Hall. Each concert will have its own repertoire and will vary in size and scope from duets to quintets and vocalists. The Nov. 8 performance will be held in the intimate setting of the museum’s theater, which was created to resemble the Baroque elegance of Venice’s famed Teatro la Fenice.

Whitney and Lungershausen are both residents of Olean, N.Y. Whitney has performed numerous solo recitals throughout her career. As a freelance instrumentalist in the Central Florida area, she performed with many artists, including Luciano Pavarotti, Liberace, Henry Mancini, Andy Williams and Ray Charles. She has served as concertmaster and principal with orchestras from Central Florida to Western New York and is the executive director of the Southern Tier Symphony.

Lungershausen is in his 14th year of teaching music at Hinsdale (N.Y.) Central School. He holds a Master of Music Education from Boston University. Specializing in keyboard instruments, Lungershausen plays both piano and harpsichord with the Southern Tier Symphony and Southern Tier Swing Band. On Nov. 8 he will be bringing his John Challis single-manual harpsichord to play in the museum’s theater.

The Marilyn Horne Museum Chamber Concert Series is provided in part by a grant from The Year of Healthy U. The World Health Organization defines health as “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”

Scientific studies have shown that classical music can have a positive impact on adults and children suffering from stress, high blood pressure, depression, anxiety and even epilepsy. This concert series is designed to offer classical music experiences to both newcomers to the genre and seasoned patrons.

Space is for this event is very limited. Reservations are required. More information can be found on the museum’s website, marilynhorne.org.