Miller Files Lawsuit Against City

Former Bradford City police officer Shayne Miller has filed a civil rights complaint against the City of Bradford, Mayor Tom Riel and Police Chief Chris Lucco. Miller was charged with the theft of two packages of meat from the Walmart Supercenter in Foster Brook on two separate occasions. He was later acquitted of the theft after it was determined there might have been a problem with the self checkout register. Miller claims his constitutional due process rights were violated after he was given no reason for his firing . He also claims he was unable to review the evidence against him. Miller is seeking 300,000 dollars in damages and is asking for his job back. The Mayor and Chief Lucco are standing by their decision to fire officer Miller. Miller is being represented by Erie attorney John Mizner.