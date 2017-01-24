Mistrial Sought, Denied in Morrisroe Case

The Paul Morrisroe homicide by motor vehicle case is continuing — but there was an interruption this afternoon to question whether it should.

The Bradford Era reports that Morrisroe’s attorneys called for a mistrial after photographs that had been excluded as evidence were mistakenly displayed in the courtroom where some jurors could see them.

Judge John Pavlock denied the mistrial motion.

Morrisroe is charged in connection to a hit and run crash that killed 20-year-old Dakota Heinaman in June of 2015.