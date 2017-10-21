Mitchell Paige Honored in Eldred

A special presentation of the Mitchell Paige Story will take place tonight (10/21/17) at 7 PM at the World War II Museum in Eldred. The event is in honor of the 75th anniversary of the battle in which Pennsylvania native Mitchell Paige was awarded the Medal of Honor. You can see the Medal of Honor won by Mitchell Paige and other personal items of one of American’s greatest war heroes in the World War II Museum. Steve Appleby will be presenting the presentation, which will include a videotaped interview with Colonel Page and artifacts from the battle.