Morrisore Trial Day 3 Wrapup

10 witnesses testified Thursday during the third day of the Paul Morrisroe fatal hit and run accident. State Police Cpl Lance Schimp, who was on the stand for most of the day, testified that surveillance video from Vavalo’s Restaurant, which is a mile or two from the fatal accident scene, shows the Heinaman motorcycle on the night of the accident and seconds later a pickup truck the prosecution says was Morrisroe’s without any damage to it. Morrisroe of Marshburg is facing numerous charges, including homicide by DUI while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, in the accident which claimed the life of Dakota Heinaman of Cyclone on June 2, 2015.

President Judge John Pavlock has ordered both the prosecution and defense to present briefs on the use of cell phone locations by Morrisore and witnesses on the night of June 2, 2015. Morrisroe’s attorney Robert Kinnear wants to use cell phone location evidence to dispute testimony by witness Sean Bacha.