Morrisore Trial Wrapup Day Six

Day six of the Paul Morrisroe trial featured a motion by the defense for a mistrial after the prosecution accidentally allowed photos from their case, including images that had not been introduced as evidence, to appear a projection on the wall in court. The photos showed images of body parts of the victim Dakota Heinaman, who was killed in the hit and run accident on June 2, 2015, and blood splatters at the scene. McKean County Judge John Pavlock, who is presiding over the trial in Venango County Court, ruled otherwise after a recess for lunch saying the trial would continue.

Tuesday also featured a trip to the state police barracks in Franklin to see Morrisroe’s Ford F350 pickup truck and Dakota Heinaman’s motorcycle. Jurors were allowed to look at the truck and bike in the impound, but couldn’t touch them or ask questions.

Back at the Venango County courthouse state police accident reconstruction specialist Cpl Kurtis Rummel testified for the prosecution telling the court that an investigation of the interior of the truck showed that a person who was Morrisroe’s size at 6’2” was better suited to drive the truck than the alleged passenger Charles Bailey, who was 5’6” tall, by the position of the seat and controls in the truck. The trial continues today at the Venango County Court in Franklin.