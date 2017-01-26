Morrisroe Jury to Get the Case Today

A Venango County Jury gets the case this morning and deliberations will begin in Franklin in the homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana case of Paul Morrisroe of Marshburg.

Morrisroe’s attorneys tried again to the have some of the charges against him dismissed Wednesday, but McKean County President Judge John Pavlock denied those motions. Earlier Wednesday the defense offered a cell phone expert who testified that prosecution witness Sean Bacha’s cell phone was miles away from the location where he saw Morrisroe drigin the night of the fatal accident. Lead defense attorney Robert Kinnear argued during his closing remarks that Morrisroe wasn’t the driver of the truck, it was Charles Bailey. Bailey committed suicide the day after the accident and before he could be questioned by police. Morrisroe is accused in the fatal hit and run of Dakota Heinaman on June 2, 2015.